BRILYNN FINDLEY

Bryant junior Brilynn Findley, 5, puts up a shot with Benton senior Addison Davis defending in a 59-51 Lady Hornets win over rival Lady Panthers at Benton Arena. Findley scored 11 points with six assists in the win. 

For the second straight season, the Bryant Lady Hornets would upend Saline County rival Benton Lady Panthers in the Saline County Shootout. The Lady Hornets would claim a 59-51 victory over the Lady Panthers with superb shooting, outshooting Benton at a 57-percent clip to 33 percent at Benton Arena Saturday. 