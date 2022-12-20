For the second straight season, the Bryant Lady Hornets would upend Saline County rival Benton Lady Panthers in the Saline County Shootout. The Lady Hornets would claim a 59-51 victory over the Lady Panthers with superb shooting, outshooting Benton at a 57-percent clip to 33 percent at Benton Arena Saturday.
“They had some kids shoot the ball better than they have all year,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “I thought Austyn (Oholendt) really stepped up for them and had a good game. We weren’t really expecting that. They got off to a good start making those shots and kind of seemed like they settled in, looked comfortable most of the night.”
Benton (9-3), which had it’s seven-game win streak snapped, took a 2-0 lead on senior Alyssa Houston’s 2 of 2 free throws, but Bryant would get two straight 3-pointers from senior Natalie Edmonson, both assisted by the sophomore Oholendt, for the 6-2 advantage.
After Benton senior Madison McIntire hit two free throws, Bryant senior Lauren Lain hit a three assisted by junior Brilynn Findley for the 9-4 Lady Hornet lead two minutes into the ballgame. The Lady Panthers responded with a 6-0 run with junior Brynn Barbaree hitting two free throws and Houston grabbing an offensive rebound and put back before hitting a short jumper for the 10-9 Benton lead.
It was a battle the rest of the quarter and Bryant held a 14-12 lead before Benton senior Zayyah Bufford hit a 3-pointer late to put Benton up 15-14 after the first frame.
The Lady Hornets (6-3) retook the lead 16-15 on a Lain layup before a Houston board and put back gave Benton the 17-16 advantage with 6:30 left in the first half. That was the last lead the Lady Panthers would hold. Consecutive buckets by Lain and Findley put Bryant up three before McIntire had an offensive rebound and put back to cut it back to one. But, Bryant responded with a 10-0 run started by an Oholendt 3-pointer and capped by another Edmonson three for the 30-19 lead. Barbaree’s two free throws late made it a 30-21 Lady Hornet lead at the half.
Bryant first-year Coach Shanae Govan-Williams said her Lady Hornets did a better job of sticking to the game plan in the second half, despite allowing offensive rebounds.
“I think the biggest thing was our game plan,” said Govan-Williams. “We got away from what we initially said we were going to do, which was blocking them out to avoid their second- and third-chance opportunities. I think we did a better job in the second half of blocking out, specifically blocking out Alyssa.”
The two teams were back and forth in the third quarter with Bryant taking a 38-27 lead after senior Emileigh Muse’s 3-ball with 3:18 to go in the frame, but Bufford responded with a three for Benton before Lain got a bucket for Bryant for the 40-30 game. The Lady Panthers went on a 6-0 run with two baskets from Houston to make it a 40-36 Bryant lead with 1:23 left in the third, but that would be as close as Benton would get.
The Lady Hornets finished the quarter on a 5-2 run to lead 45-38 and started the fourth on an 8-0 run, began by Oholendt’s 3-pointer and capped on Findley’s old-fashioned three-point play after a steal for the 53-38 lead.
“I give them all the credit for making the shots, but our kids played hard, didn’t quit,” Chumley said. “We’ve got fight in us. We’re a little short-handed, but we’ve done that all year. Anytime we’ve gotten down, we’ve come back. But in the end, they hit too many big shots every time we tried to make a run. I give them all the credit for knocking them down.”
Oholendt scored a career-high 17 points to lead the Lady Hornets, adding three assists in the win. Lain followed with 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists, with Findley scoring 11 with six assists, three steals and three rebounds. Muse and Edmonson scored nine points each.
“I was proud of the way we executed,” Govan-Williams said. “People like Austyn had to step up and she did great. It was an overall great team win. Everyone bought in to the game plan and executed well on both ends of the court.”
McIntire led Benton with 19 points, with Houston adding 14 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Bufford had eight points, with Barbaree (six rebounds) and senior Addison Davis scoring five each.
Benton also played in 5A South Conference play on Friday, routing the Arkansas High Lady Razorbacks 70-34 in Texarkana. McIntire had 19 points and five rebounds, Bufford 14 points, four assists and four steals, Houston 12 points, six rebounds and five steals, Barbaree seven points and four rebounds, and Hannah Cantrell five points and three assists.
The Lady Hornets are back in action today in the Bryant Hornet Classic. Bryant will face Parkview at 4 p.m. at Hornet Arena, while Benton does not play again until after the new year, going to White Hall on Jan. 3 in more conference action.