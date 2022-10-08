The three-time defending Central Arkansas Junior High Conference Bryant Fr. Hornets extended their win streak to 35 games dating back to 2019 with a 37-0 shutout over the Catholic Fr. Rockets Thursday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Fr. Hornet D was excellent as it held Catholic to just 54 total yards on the night, while the Hornet O put up 351.
Bryant blanks Catholic at home
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Benton gears up for Halloween
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
- Cards bring momentum into homecoming battle
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
- Lady Panthers battle to Fort Smith win
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident