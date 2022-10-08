HORNET LOGO

The three-time defending Central Arkansas Junior High Conference Bryant Fr. Hornets extended their win streak to 35 games dating back to 2019 with a 37-0 shutout over the Catholic Fr. Rockets Thursday at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Fr. Hornet D was excellent as it held Catholic to just 54 total yards on the night, while the Hornet O put up 351.

Recommended for you