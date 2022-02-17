BRILYNN FINDLEY

Bryant sophomore Brilynn Findley, 5, competes in a win over Cabot Tuesday in Bryant. Findley scored 24 points in a 54-21 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Belles in a makeup game Wednesday in Little Rock.

The Bryant Lady Hornets won their sixth straight game Wednesday in a 54-21 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Belles in Little Rock. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

