ABBY GENTRY

Bryant senior Abby Gentry hits a 3-run home run in an 11-0 victory over the Beebe Lady Badgers in Bryant Tuesday. The Lady Hornets also no hit Beebe in the rout. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets moved to 3-0 on the season after no-hitting the Beebe Lady Badgers in an 11-0 blanking Tuesday in Bryant. The Lady Hornets brought out the bats in the win, too, hitting three home runs, while junior Aly White pitched four hitless and scoreless innings with one walk, the first batter of the game, and one strikeout, and junior Kadence Armstrong pitching a scoreless inning of no-hit ball, striking out two. 

Tags

Recommended for you