Much like they have done the previous 20 games coming into Friday, the Bryant Hornets (4-0, 1-0) lit up the scoreboard once again, trouncing Fort Smith Northside (2-1, 0-1) at home on Senior Night 48-7 to capture their record 21st straight victory. The win also opened up the 7A Central schedule for both teams.
“I thought we played well,” said Head Coach Buck James. “I thought we came out and set the tone and I thought our defense played extremely well. Usually I don’t punt in that area right there (fourth-and-6 from the 50 and fourth-and-12 from the 48), but our defense was playing so well I thought the worst thing would happen was punt, go down three plays and be at it again. That is what our defense was able to do.
“I thought we played well on offense, defense and special teams. I thought our kids played hard and set the tone and I feel like we went out there and did what we were supposed to do and we stayed healthy doing it. Hopefully we can continue to get better.”
Bryant’s smothering defense allowed only 50 yards of total offense in the first half and only two first downs — both coming with under a minute to play in the second quarter.
