KALLEE NICHOLS

Bryant junior Kallee Nichols takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Nichols hit a home run in a 16-0 rout over the Southwest Lady Gryphons Tuesday in Little Rock. 

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Lady Hornets scored 15 runs in the first inning and two pitchers combined for a three-inning perfect game Tuesday night, defeating the Southwest Lady Gryphons 16-0 in 6A Central Conference action in Little Rock. It was Bryant’s sixth win in a row as the Lady Hornets improve to 17-6 overall, 8-1 in the Central which is good for second behind first-place Cabot (9-0). It was also Bryant’s fourth no-hitter in its past five contests. 

