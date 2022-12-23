LAUREN LAIN

Bryant senior Lauren Lain, 2, goes up for a layup in a recent game. Lain scored 19 points in a 64-44 win over Marion Wednesday in the Bryant Hornet Classic at Hornet Arena. 

BRYANT – After cruising past Parkview 67-53 Tuesday to open their host Bryant Hornet Classic, the Bryant Lady Hornets would wrap the Classic Wednesday with a 64-44 victory over the Marion Lady Patriots at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Thursday’s regularly scheduled Classic finale with Nashville was canceled due to bad weather forecasted with well below freezing temperatures in Saline County and throughout the state. 