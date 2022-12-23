BRYANT – After cruising past Parkview 67-53 Tuesday to open their host Bryant Hornet Classic, the Bryant Lady Hornets would wrap the Classic Wednesday with a 64-44 victory over the Marion Lady Patriots at Hornet Arena in Bryant. Thursday’s regularly scheduled Classic finale with Nashville was canceled due to bad weather forecasted with well below freezing temperatures in Saline County and throughout the state.
Bryant blows by Pats in Classic
