The Bryant Lady Hornets got off to a good start in the first round of the 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest High School, routing the Rogers Lady Mounties 74-33 Tuesday in Little Rock. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
