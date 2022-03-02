LAUREN LAIN

Bryant junior Lauren Lain, 2, goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. Lain scored 11 points in a 74-33 victory over Rogers Tuesday in the first round of the 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest High School.

The Bryant Lady Hornets got off to a good start in the first round of the 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest High School, routing the Rogers Lady Mounties 74-33 Tuesday in Little Rock.