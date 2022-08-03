The Bryant 9U Black Sox improved to 2-0 in Cal Ripken World Series pool play with an 18-3 rout over East Brandywine Tuesday in Treasure Coast, Florida. The Black Sox wrap pool play today against Auburndale at 1 p.m. and can be seen here: https://baberuth-tv.app.vewbie.com/live/9U-Bryant-World-Series-BluevsAuburndale-World-Series-Blue?fbclid=IwAR231tgjY3ae4p_76UNHEkGrXvHpHw-eWdXtrOwMYAnvlOAlOtentKWd_gI
