JACOB BOHANNA

Bryant Black Sox 9U player Jacob Bohanna was named player of the game in an 18-3 win over East Brandywine at the Cal Ripken World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida, on Tuesday. Bohanna was 1 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs at the plate, and earned the the win on the mound.

The Bryant 9U Black Sox improved to 2-0 in  Cal Ripken World Series pool play with an 18-3 rout over East Brandywine Tuesday in Treasure Coast, Florida. The Black Sox wrap pool play today against Auburndale at 1 p.m. and can be seen here: https://baberuth-tv.app.vewbie.com/live/9U-Bryant-World-Series-BluevsAuburndale-World-Series-Blue?fbclid=IwAR231tgjY3ae4p_76UNHEkGrXvHpHw-eWdXtrOwMYAnvlOAlOtentKWd_gI