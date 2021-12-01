The Bryant Lady Hornets remain undefeated on the season with a 55-22 victory over the Clinton Lady Jackets in the CAC Classic Tuesday in North Little Rock. Read full story in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Lane closures planned during month for construction
- Benton sweeps Lakeside at home
- Bryant blows out Clinton in Classic
- Bryant Water Department online payment portal is down
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
- Hornets, Cats meet again with title trip on line
- Hornets, Grizzlies ready for rematch in Round 2
- Panthers host Pats in quarters
Most Popular
Articles
- Small town Christmas planned in Benton
- Hornets, Cats meet again with title trip on line
- Lane closures planned during month for construction
- Man pleads guilty to two counts of murder
- Bryant Water Department online payment portal is down
- A life well lived: Rainey remembered by family for her humor, adventurous spirit
- Benton sweeps Lakeside at home
- New cases up 814, deaths up 13
- Bryant PD investigating early morning shooting
- Anderson receives Quilt of Valor during National Night Out
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.