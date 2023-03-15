JONESBORO – After shutting out the No. 1 team in the state and one of the best in the country in the two-time 5A state champion Benton Lady Panthers in a 2-0 victory this past Saturday, Bryant junior Aly White and the Lady Hornets kept their shutout streak going Monday to open 6A Central Conference action. Bryant blasted the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane 20-0 for their fourth consecutive shutout as White gave up just one hit and one walk, striking out 10 in five complete innings.
Bryant blows out JBoro to start league
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
