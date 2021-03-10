GAVIN BRUNSON

Bryant senior Gavin Brunson, 22, competes in a game earlier this season. The Hornets hammered the Springdale Bulldogs 71-42 in the first round of the 6A State Tournament Tuesday in Fayetteville. 

 

The Bryant Hornets cruised to a 71-42 victory over the Springdale Bulldogs in the first round of the 6A State Tournament in Fayetteville Tuesday. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 