LAQUAV BRUMFIELD

Bryant senior swimmer LaQuav Brumfield competes at the Bryant February Invite Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant. The Bryant boys defeated Lakeside for the win.

The Bryant boys swim team defeated Lakeside this past Thursday, while the Lady Hornets fell at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant. Read full story in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

