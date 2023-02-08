BRYANT – The Bryant swim squad took first overall between the boys and girls teams at its host Bryant February Invite, while the 400-yard freestyle relay Hornet foursome broke another school record, this one set this past December in the first meet of the season.
Bryant took the overall team win with 823 points this past Friday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant, outpacing Cabot’s 689 for runner-up honors. Magnolia (682), North Little Rock (429) and Lakeside (357) rounded out the top five of 12 total schools.
It was the Bryant boys taking first overall with a dominant 471 points, beating Magnolia’s 360 by over 100 points. Cabot (302), Lake Hamilton (226) and North Little Rock rounded out the top five, while it was the 400 free relay team breaking its own record. Bryant junior Jase Gladden, senior Eli Matthews, senior Collin Thompson and senior Ethan Eubanks won the event this past Friday in a time of 3:34.27, which broke the Hornets previous school record of 3:35.06, set at the Bryant December Invite by Eubanks, Mathews, Thompson and senior Brylane Holloway. It was Bryant’s fifth school record of the season.
This past Friday’s foursome dominated the event, topping runner-up Cabot by 11 seconds.
The 400 free relay was not the only quartet to get a win for the Hornets. It was Gladden, senior Aidan Shaw, Eubanks and Thompson taking the top spot in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:46.09, three seconds faster than runner-up Magnolia.
Matthews, sophomore Dylan Middleton, senior Caden Payne and Shaw were just short of a win in the 200 freestyle relay, with their time of 1:38.29 less than three seconds away from the winning team.
Thompson was just 0.30 seconds from a win in the 200 freestyle, taking second in a personal record time of 1:58.17, almost three seconds faster than his previous PR.
Gladden was runner-up in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:17.58, with senior teammate Ian Archer third in 2:33.22 and junior Jonny Rolen fifth with a 2:39.62.
Gladden also took second in the 100 backstroke, with his time of 1:00.57 less than a second away from the winner. Eubanks (1:02.01) and Matthews (1:03.53) took third and fourth, respectively.
Eubanks was just shy of a win in the 100 freestyle, less than half a second away from victory with a PR time of 51.72.
Bryant senior Hunter Heatley placed third in the 1-meter dive with a score of 148.40, while Middleton was fourth with a score of 142.60.
Thompson took third in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:01.40, just over three seconds from the winning flyer. Matthews was fifth in 1:03.99.
Payne was fourth in the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.06. Shaw would also take fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:12.08.
GIRLS
The Lady Hornets settled for runner-up honors with 352 points, not too far behind the winner Cabot (387). Magnolia (322), Lakeside (224) and North Little Rock (206) rounded out the top five.
Bryant senior Jessica Rolen, breaking the school record in the 1-meter dive at the last meet, took first on Friday with a score of 183.85 to kick off the Lady Hornets first win of the day.
The Lady Hornets only other win on came from the 400 freestyle relay, with freshman Claire Matthews, sophomore McKenna Runnells, junior Isabella Sharp and sophomore Kaylee Dale taking victory in a PR time of 4:22.04, just edging out runner-up Magnolia.
Dale was just three seconds away from a win in the 200 IM, taking second in a time of 2:32.82.
Runnells was third in the 200 freestyle, earning a PR with a time of 2:26.55. Sharp also took third in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.41.
For Bauxite, sophomore Angelica Olivo-Rodriquez was fourth in the 50 freestyle with a PR time of 28.92. Olivo-Rodriquez also took fourth in the 100 free in a time of 1:06.14, with Bryant’s Matthews fifth in 1:07.25.
Bryant’s Sharp also took a fourth place in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:17.95.
The foursome of junior Kayleigh Baker, sophomore Hailey McGuire, Runnells and junior Bailey Gould was fourth in the 200 free relay in a time of 2:07.87.
Dale was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:23.83, while the foursome of Matthews, Dale, Sharp and Gould finished fifth in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:16-even.
The end of the season is drawing near as Bryant heads to Conway for the 6A Central Conference Tournament on Thursday at Hendrix before wrapping the season at 6A State Championships on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 - 25, at the University of Arkansas Little Rock.