JASE GLADDEN

Bryant junior Jase Gladden competes at the Bryant February Invite this past Friday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant. 

BRYANT – The Bryant swim squad took first overall between the boys and girls teams at its host Bryant February Invite, while the 400-yard freestyle relay Hornet foursome broke another school record, this one set this past December in the first meet of the season. 

BRYANT RELAY RECORD

From left, seniors Ethan Eubanks, Collin Thompson and Eli Matthews, and junior Jase Gladden pose in front of the Bryant High School record board at Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant recently. The foursome broke the 400-yard freestyle relay school record at the Bryant February Invite this past Friday with a time  3:34.27, breaking the previous school record of 3:35.06 at this season’s Bryant December Invite. 
AIDAN SHAW

Bryant senior Aidan Shaw competes at the Bryant February Invite this past Friday at Bishop Park Aquatic Center. 
JESSICA ROLEN

Bryant senior diver Jessica Rolen competes at the Bryant February Invite this past Friday, taking first in the 1-meter dive. 

