200 MEDLEY RELAY RECORD

The Bryant 200-yard medley relay team of, from left, Collin Thompson, Ethan Eubanks, Aidan Shaw and Jase Gladden are all smiles after rebreeding their previous record at the 6A State Swim Meet this past weekend in Little Rock. The foursome put the new record at 1:42.45.

 

LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant Hornets swim squad broke two more school records and tied another at the 6A State Championship Swim Meet on Saturday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock while taking fourth place at state. The Lady Hornets would also take an eighth-place finish at the meet. 

200 FREESTYLE RELAY

The Hornets 200-yard freestyle relay foursome of Caden Payne, Aidan Shaw, Ethan Eubanks and Collin Thompson celebrate another school record this past weekend at the 6A State Swim Meet in Little Rock. The quartet re-broke their record with a time of 1:32.21 at state. 
SERGIO GONZALEZ

Bryant senior Sergio Gonzalez competes in the 1-meter dive at the 6A State Meet this past weekend in Little Rock. Gonzalez finished eighth at the meet. 

Tags

