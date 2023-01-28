CONWAY – The Bryant Hornets 200-yard freestyle relay broke a school record in a Bryant victory at the UCA January Invite at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, while the Lady Hornets claimed second at the meet, with Bryant senior Jessica Rolen also breaking a school record in the 1-meter dive.
For the Bryant boys, they took first place with a score of 569, with host Conway runner-up at 525. North Little Rock (308), Vilonia (126), Magnolia (33), Conway Christian (24) and Heber Springs (24) rounded out the seven competing teams.
It was the foursome of seniors Caden Payne, Aidan Shaw, Ethan Eubanks and Collin Thompson winning the 200 free relay and breaking the record. Bryant’s time of 1:34.58 was five seconds faster than runner-up NLR’s 1:39.54. The Hornet foursome broke the record of 1:35.04 set by Michael Higgs, Fonzee Bittle, Ray Weldon and Chandler Reep in the mid-2010s.
The 200 free relay wasn’t the only team win as junior Jase Gladden, Shaw, senior Eli Matthews and Payne won in 1:49.01, less than a second faster than runner-up NLR (1:49.34).
The Hornets went ahead and swept the relays, also winning the 400 freestyle in a time of 3:35.53, 30 seconds faster than runner-up Conway. Thompson, Gladden, Matthews and Eubanks competed for the relay sweep.
Eubanks was the winner in the 100-yard freestyle with his time of 52.60 almost three seconds faster than the runner-up swimmer. Payne was third in 58.76, with sophomore Brody Hutchins fourth in 59.14.
Thompson also picked up a win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:48.96, almost 20 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Thompson took second in the 200-yard IM in a time of 2:15.68, with Matthews (2:24.13) and sophomore Ian Archer (2:37.31) taking fourth and fifth, respectively.
Payne set a personal record in the 50 freestyle while taking second at the meet, finishing in a time of 23.83, with Shaw third in 24.57.
The Hornets put three in the top five in the 100-yard butterfly, with Gladden taking second in 59.90, Matthews fourth in 1:04.40 and Archer fifth in 1:04.66.
Gladden was also runner-up in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:00.82, less than a second from the winner, with Eubanks third in 1:03.74.
Shaw would take third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.51, with Bryant sophomore David Sandh fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:29.95.
Senior Sergio Gonzalez took fifth in the 1-meter dive with 264.20 points.
GIRLS
Conway dominated its host meet with 622 points, with the Lady Hornets taking second with 395. North Little Rock (282), Vilonia (123), Central Arkansas Christian (97), Lisa Academy (32) and Heber Springs (17) followed.
Rolen’s school record of 332.4 in the 1-meter dive broke former Lady Hornet Sarah Weber’s 332.05, which was set in 2020. Rolen’s score was also 50 points higher than her previous personal-best score of 276.5 and would take second Thursday to Conway’s Lily Douglas (339.15). Bryant sophomore Addison Priddy would take fifth with a score of 199.8.
Bryant sophomore Kaylee Dale took the top spot in the 200 IM for the Lady Hornets first win of the meet, victorious in a time of 2:32.60.
Dale would get in the winner’s circle again in the 500 freestyle, dominating in a time of 6:02.52, which was over 41 seconds faster than the runner-up, and just a half a second from her PR of 6:02.05. Sophomore McKenna Runnells placed third in 6:53.07.
Junior Isabella Sharp picked up the top spot in the 100 backstroke, winning in a time of 1:09.95.
Freshman Claire Matthews took second in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:07.13.
The Lady Hornet foursome of Runnells, senior Emily Martin, sophomore Hailey McGuire and junior Kayleigh Baker was second in the 400 free relay in a time of 4:49.33.
Sharp was third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:15.33.
The Lady Hornets took third in the 200 medley relay with Matthews, Dale, Sharp and Runnells finishing in a time of 2:15.77.
The foursome of Matthews, Baker, Sharp and Dale got third in the 200 free relay in a time of 2:02.07.
Baker would also take fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.60 and placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in a time of 30.10.
Bryant will host a meet at the Bishop Aquatic Center in Bryant on Thursday.