ELI MATTHEWS

Bryant senior Eli Matthews competes at the UCA January Invite at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Bryant broke a couple records with the Hornets taking first and Lady Hornets second at the meet. 

CONWAY – The Bryant Hornets 200-yard freestyle relay broke a school record in a Bryant victory at the UCA January Invite at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, while the Lady Hornets claimed second at the meet, with Bryant senior Jessica Rolen also breaking a school record in the 1-meter dive. 

JESSICA ROLEN

Bryant senior Jessica Rolen after breaking the school record in the 1-meter dive this past Thursday at the UCA January Invite in Conway, helping the Lady Hornets to a second-place finish. 

Tags

Recommended for you