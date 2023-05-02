HORNET LOGO

CABOT – The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets soccer squads hit the road to Cabot this past Friday in 6A Central Conference play, coming away with a sweep to improve their conference standing going into this final week of the regular season. The Lady Hornets won their second straight match with an 8-0 rout over the Lady Panthers, while the Hornets pitched their third straight shutout, a 2-0 decision over the Panthers (5-4-3) to improve to 10-4-5 overall, 8-2-2 in the Central, which all but clinched the No. 3 seed for state behind Conway (11-0) and Catholic (7-1-4). 

