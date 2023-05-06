BRYANT SOCCER SENIOR GIRLS

Bryant seniors, from left, Kate Chumley, Miranda Merkel, Hannah Brewer, Grayson Johnson and Keiry Santamaria celebrate senior night on Thursday at Everett Field at Hornet Stadium. The Lady Hornets tied Conway 1-1. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets soccer squad did what it needed to do to secure the Central No. 4 seed going into this week’s 6A State Tournament at Fort Smith Northside. On senior night Thursday, the Lady Hornets played Conway to a 1-1 tie to finish 6-6-2 in the Central, 9-8-3 overall, which tied Jonesboro (6-6-2) in league play. The two teams split during the regular season, but Bryant took the 4 seed due to tie-breaker points. 

BRYANT SOCCER BOYS SENIORS

From left, Bryant seniors Adrian Duazno, Jason Apodaca, Juan Ramirez, Issac Flores, George Terry and Alden Jones celebrate senior night Thursday in Bryant. 

 

