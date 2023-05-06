BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets soccer squad did what it needed to do to secure the Central No. 4 seed going into this week’s 6A State Tournament at Fort Smith Northside. On senior night Thursday, the Lady Hornets played Conway to a 1-1 tie to finish 6-6-2 in the Central, 9-8-3 overall, which tied Jonesboro (6-6-2) in league play. The two teams split during the regular season, but Bryant took the 4 seed due to tie-breaker points.
Bryant celebrates senior night
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
