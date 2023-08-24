GRACIE BROWN

Bryant junior Gracie Brown serves in a benefit match last week. Brown had six kills and six blocks in a 3-1 win over Lakeside.

HOT SPRINGS – In the Bryant Lady Hornets opening-season match Tuesday on the road in Hot Springs, it did not start well with the Lakeside Lady Rams, which finished 21-8 falling to runner-up Valley View in the 5A state playoffs. Lakeside handled the Lady Hornets 25-13 in the first set, but Bryant came back to claim the next three sets in very close fashion, winning 28-26, 26-24 and 26-24 to upend the Lady Rams on the road. 

