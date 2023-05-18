BRYANT SOFTBALL CHAMPS

The Bryant Lady Hornets won the 6A state championship after defeating Central Conference rival Cabot Lady Panthers 8-5 Thursday at Farris Field in Conway. 

CONWAY - Down 5-3 going into the final inning, the Bryant Lady Hornets came back to tie it and senior Macy Hoskins put them ahead for good with a 3-run home run in the top of the seventh in an 8-5 victory over 6A Central Conference foe Cabot Lady Panthers to claim the 6A state championship at Farris Field in Conway. 

MACY HOSKINS

Bryant senior Macy Hoskins, right, is awarded the 6A State Tournament championship MVP after her 3-run home run in the top of the seventh put the Lady Hornets ahead for good in an 8-5 win over Cabot in the state title game at Farris Field in Conway. 

