CONWAY - Down 5-3 going into the final inning, the Bryant Lady Hornets came back to tie it and senior Macy Hoskins put them ahead for good with a 3-run home run in the top of the seventh in an 8-5 victory over 6A Central Conference foe Cabot Lady Panthers to claim the 6A state championship at Farris Field in Conway.
Bryant comes back on Cabot, takes 6A title
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
