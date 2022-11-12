Kicking off their season with the Bryant November Invite this past Tuesday at Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant, the Bryant Hornet and Lady Hornets dominated the meet. Not only did they dominate, the Bryant boys 200-yard medley relay team broke a school record to lead the Hornets to 578 points, almost 200 points more than runner-up Russellville’s 381. Arkadelphia (172), Lonoke (144), Little Rock Christian (90), Benton (86), Catholic (65) and Harding Academy (12) followed.
It was the foursome of junior Jase Gladden (backstroke), senior Aidan Shaw (breaststroke), senior Ethan Eubanks (butterfly) and senior Collin Thompson (freestyle) breaking the 200 medley relay school record in a time of 1:44.15, also dominating the event by over 20 seconds over runner-up Russellville. The previous record of 1:46.30 was set by Ray Weldon, Chandler Reep, Michael Higgs and Fonzee Bittle.
That same foursome also took the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay in dominating fashion, with their time of 1:36.45 a full 13 seconds faster than runner-up Russellville. Benton’s William Cochran, Julian McDaniel, Colson Kindy and Caleb McGhee were fourth in 2:04.50.
The record-breakers were one of many firsts for the Hornets on Tuesday as Shaw took another first in the 50 freestyle in a time of 24.42, with senior teammate Brylane Holloway setting a personal record of 25:12 for second.
Shaw took the top spot again in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.27, a full nine seconds faster than runner-up and teammate, junior Jonny Rolen’s 1:19.57. Freshman Silas Sandh was third in 1:20.41, while sophomore Adam Archer (1:22.35) and freshman Walker Hester (1:22.41) were fifth and sixth, respectfully.
It was Gladden in the 100 butterfly also taking a first in a time of 1:00.31, a full four seconds ahead of sophomore teammate Dylan Middleton’s PR of 1:04.81. Senior Ian Archer (1:06.89) and junior Asher Bird (1:08.09 PR) took fourth and fifth, respectfully, in the butterfly.
Gladden took another first place in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:00.08, over three seconds faster than the runner-up swimmer.
In the 100 freestyle, Thompson dominated in a time of 52.37, with Holloway second in 56.51. Sandh finished fifth in 1:05.25.
Thompson was less than a second away from the winner in the 200 freestyle, settling for runner-up in a time of 2:01.02. Senior Ian Archer took third in a PR time of 2:18.66.
Senior Eli Matthews also took second in the 200 IM in a PR time of 2:18.54, with Eubanks third in a PR of 2:19.73.
Eubanks set a PR in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:37.37, just over a second from the top spot, while Matthews was third in 6:00.02.
Middleton, Holloway, Archer and Matthews would take a close second in the 400 freestyle with their time of 3:50.25 less than two seconds behind Russellville’s 3:48.45.
In the 1-meter dive, senior Sergio Gonzalez took fourth with 116.8 points, Middleton was fifth (105.6) and Hester sixth (96.75)
The Lady Hornets also won by over 100 points to take the win. Bryant scored 483.5 to outpace Russellville’s 357.5, while Benton (233), Mount St. Mary (214), Harding (150), Little Rock Christian (40), Lonoke (34) Pottsville (5) and Arkadelphia followed. Bryant took the overall (boys and girls) with 1,061.5 with Russellville (738.5) and Benton (319) following.
The Lady Hornet foursome of freshman Claire Matthews, sophomore Kaylee Dale, junior Isabella Sharp and junior Bailey Gould edged Russellville for the top spot in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:11.40, less than a second faster the the Lady Cyclones. Benton took third with senior Emily Hallman, freshman Sadie Robbins, junior Rachel Dudley and junior Logan Crane finishing in 2:22.59.
Just like the Bryant boys, that same foursome took the top spot in the 200 free relay, but just barely. The Lady Hornets time of 1:55.43 was just a half second faster than Russellville’s 1:55.83. Hallman, Dudley, Faith Rosinbaum and Lillian Tackett were fourth in 2:08.91 for Benton.
Bryant would sweep the relays with a win in the 400 freestyle team event. Martin, McGuire, Givens and Runnells dominated in 4:43.03, 14.5 seconds better than runner-up Russellville.
Sharp would also win the 100 backstroke by herself in a time of 1:10.54, with Benton’s Hallman a close second in 1:12.66. Bryant’s Matthews (1:15.57), Benton’s Logan Crane (1:21.46) and Benton’s Dudley (1:22.33) took fourth through sixth.
In the 1-meter five, Bryant senior Jessica Rolen would settle for second with 169.45 points, with sophomore Addison Priddy (107.7) and junior Bailey Gould (106.25) fourth and fifth.
Dale was second in the 200 IM in a time of 2:33.76, with sophomore teammate Emory Givens third in a PR of 3:02.99. Benton sophomore Lucy Crane was fourth in 3:07.47.
Bryant junior Kayleigh Baker was second in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:06.19, with Benton’s Robbins (1:06.77) and Dudley (1:10.32) third and fourth.
Dale and McGuire took second and third in the 500 freestyle, with Dale’s time of 6:20.60 good for runner-up and McGuire’s 6:51.38 third.
For Benton, Hallman was just three 100ths of a second from first in the 50 freestyle, taking second in 27.01, while Bryant junior Kayleigh Baker took third in 29.61. Lady Hornet senior Emily Martin was fifth in a PR of 32.06.
Benton’s Robbins was just shy of the top spot in he 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:22.73, less than a second from the leader.
Bryant’s Sharp showed for third in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:16.14, with Gould tying for fourth with a PR of 1:18.94 and Givens fifth with a PR of 1:30.95.
Bryant sophomore Hailey McGuire (2:28.16 PR), sophomore McKenna Runnells (2:28.28) and Matthews (2:30.69) took spots 4 through 6 in the 200 freestyle.
Bryant is back in action this Thursday in Russellville with competition starting at 3:30 p.m.