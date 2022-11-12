BRYANT RECORD BREAKERS

From left to right, Bryant 200-yard medley relay team of Collin Thompson, Ethan Eubanks, Jase Gladden and Aidan Shaw point at the new school record on Wednesday after breaking at the Bryant November Invite Tuesday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant.

Kicking off their season with the Bryant November Invite this past Tuesday at Bishop Park Aquatic Center in Bryant, the Bryant Hornet and Lady Hornets dominated the meet. Not only did they dominate, the Bryant boys 200-yard medley relay team broke a school record to lead the Hornets to 578 points, almost 200 points more than runner-up Russellville’s 381. Arkadelphia (172), Lonoke (144), Little Rock Christian (90), Benton (86), Catholic (65) and Harding Academy (12) followed.