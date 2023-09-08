BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets got off to a good start to the 6A Central Conference season on Tuesday, taking a 3-1 victory over the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (0-6, 0-2) at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant. The Lady Hornets were edged 25-27 in the first set, but came back to take 25-17, 25-21 and 25-17 wins to start 1-0 in the Central, 3-2 overall.
Bryant downs JBoro to open Central
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
