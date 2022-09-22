HORNET LOGO

After a super slow start to a 6A Central Conference match Tuesday in North Little Rock, the Bryant Lady Hornets woke up to take the next three in a 3-1 victory over the NLR Lady Wildcats on the road. It was tough going at the outset as the Lady Cats blew Bryant out 25-11 in the first set, but the Lady Hornets took the next three 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17, improving to 3-7 on the season, 2-3 in Central action. NLR goes to 6-6-1, 1-4.