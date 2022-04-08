CHRISSY MEFFORD

Bryant senior Chrissy Mefford throws a pitch in an 11-4 win over the North Little Rock Charging Lady Cats Thursday at Burns Park. Mefford threw four hitless and scoreless innings of relief.

 TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier

Down early, the Bryant Lady Hornets came back to defeat the North Little Rock Lady Cats Thursday at Burns Park, 11-4, in 6A Central Conference play in North Little Rock.