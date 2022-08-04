CRU BILLINS

Special to The Saline Courier

Bryant 9U player Cru Billins was named Bryant’s player of the game in an 11-10 loss to Auburndale at the Cal Ripken World Series Wednesday in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The Bryant Black Sox 9U Cal Ripken World Series team would fall for the first time in the tournament, dropping an 11-10 walk-off decision to Auburndale on Wednesday. The Black Sox begin bracket play today against Okeeheelee in Treasure Coast, Florida, will live game stream here: https://baberuth-tv.app.vewbie.com/live/9U-World-Series-Blue-5th-PlacevsWorld-Series-Blue-4th-Place?fbclid=IwAR2VgVHV8boka2G3wj-eNyPK4ETNx4iG4o0WmD4UYkIc_dLbCRHnQyh5ixU

