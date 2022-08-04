The Bryant Black Sox 9U Cal Ripken World Series team would fall for the first time in the tournament, dropping an 11-10 walk-off decision to Auburndale on Wednesday. The Black Sox begin bracket play today against Okeeheelee in Treasure Coast, Florida, will live game stream here: https://baberuth-tv.app.vewbie.com/live/9U-World-Series-Blue-5th-PlacevsWorld-Series-Blue-4th-Place?fbclid=IwAR2VgVHV8boka2G3wj-eNyPK4ETNx4iG4o0WmD4UYkIc_dLbCRHnQyh5ixU
