NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Traveling to northwest Arkansas this past weekend, the Bryant Lady Hornets softball team played some excellent competition against some of the higher ranked 6A squads in the state according to SBLive, but came out on the wrong end. On Friday, No. 7 Bentonville West defeated No. 2 Bryant 10-7, and the Lady Hornets would drop a 6-3 decision to No. 3 Rogers on Saturday. It was Bryant’s third straight loss, including last Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat to 6A Central foe Cabot, moving the Lady Hornets to 11-6 overall, still 3-1 going into tonight’s conference match at Conway (3-1) to determine sole possession of second behind Cabot’s 5-0. 

