MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Bryant Lady Hornets had a tough start to the Southern Warrior Classic on Wednesday, taking a 5-0 defeat to the Creek Wood Red Hawks (Charlotte, Tenn.) in the first game, while falling 4-2 to the Nolansville Knights (Tenn.) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Lady Hornets were scheduled to play Dickson County (Tenn.) and Siegel Lady Stars on Thursday and play two again today vs. South Elgin (Ill.) at 8 a.m. and Franklin County (Tenn.) at noon before wrapping the Classic Saturday vs. Shelbyville at 8 a.m.
Bryant drops 2 to start Classic
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hornets still perfect with win over Bears
- Lady Cards land 3 on All-Conference list
- No. 5 Razorbacks face No. 1 LSU on road
- Bryant drops 2 to start Classic
- Beene All-State, Bauxite earns more honors
- Ammons earns All-State, 2 others honored
- Hogs take on Huskies in Sweet 16
- March is a significant month for Benton veteran
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant School Board hears first report of LEARNS Act impact
- Attorney General files complaint against Benton-based business
- DC Sanders lands new gig, takes over at Jonesboro
- Ammons earns All-State, 2 others honored
- Beene All-State, Bauxite earns more honors
- City of Benton to purchase 511 acres for $7.6 million for RV park, sports complex
- 50th anniversary of Vietnam War's end to be marked March 30
- Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- Arkansas joins other states in looking at harsher fentanyl laws
- Saline Health System names new chief nursing officer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.