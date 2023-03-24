HORNET LOGO

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Bryant Lady Hornets had a tough start to the Southern Warrior Classic on Wednesday, taking a 5-0 defeat to the Creek Wood Red Hawks (Charlotte, Tenn.) in the first game, while falling 4-2 to the Nolansville Knights (Tenn.) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Lady Hornets were scheduled to play Dickson County (Tenn.) and Siegel Lady Stars on Thursday and play two again today vs. South Elgin (Ill.) at 8 a.m. and Franklin County (Tenn.) at noon before wrapping the Classic Saturday vs. Shelbyville at 8 a.m.

