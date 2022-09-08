REESE WILBURN

Bryant sophomore Reese Wilburn jump serves in a match earlier this season. Wilburn led the Lady Hornets with 14 assists in a sweep by the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane on the road Tuesday.

Taking on former 5A power Jonesboro Lady Hurricane Tuesday, the Bryant Lady Hornets would get swept by their new 6A Central Conference foes, but all sets were close with the Lady Hurricane winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19). The Lady Hornets drop to 1-4 overall, 0-1 in conference, while Jonesboro goes to 4-1, 1-1, with Cabot (2-0) and Conway (2-0) tied for the top spot.