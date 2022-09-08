Taking on former 5A power Jonesboro Lady Hurricane Tuesday, the Bryant Lady Hornets would get swept by their new 6A Central Conference foes, but all sets were close with the Lady Hurricane winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19). The Lady Hornets drop to 1-4 overall, 0-1 in conference, while Jonesboro goes to 4-1, 1-1, with Cabot (2-0) and Conway (2-0) tied for the top spot.
Bryant drops road match to open Central
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
