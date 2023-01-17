LITTLE ROCK – The Bryant basketball teams went on the road Friday to face Little Rock Southwest.
Both teams took care of business picking up important league wins.
The Lady Hornets rolled to a 75-45 victory over Southwest.
However, the nightcap was much closer.
Bryant used a stout defensive effort in the third quarter to get control of the game on its way to a 77-65 win over the Gryphons, its first conference victory of the year and snapping a two-game skid.
From the start, this 6A Central contest was fast-paced as both teams embraced the opportunity to run the floor and earn points in transition. At the intermission, the Gryphons trailed Bryant 37-35.
However, after halftime, the vibe of the game was different. The Hornets (16-5, 1-2) became the aggressor – especially on defense. Coach Mike Abrahamson’s team used a tough man defense to harass Southwest all over the court. The Gryphons (4-10, 0-4) didn’t handle the pressure well as they were hindered by turnovers and bad decision-making throughout the third.
Southwest’s struggles gave Bryant the opportunity to run and ultimately claim control of the game. That’s exactly what it did. The Hornets would lead by as much as 19 when Elem Shelby drained a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds on the clock. When time expired in the third, Southwest trailed 62-45.
In the final quarter, to its credit, Southwest did not quit. The Gryphons continued to battle and compete with plenty of energy. But the Hornets got a major contribution from RJ Young during the fourth. The freshman took advantage of the fast pace, oftentimes attacking the basket as he scored nine points in the final quarter.
When time expired, Bryant had earned a double-digit road league victory.
The Hornets had the momentum in the final quarter. But this contest was fast-paced and competitive in the first quarter.
Early, Southwest was able to handle the Bryant pressure. In fact, once Southwest broke through the pressure, the guards rapidly went to the bucket oftentimes scoring or creating great looks at the bucket for their teammates. Meanwhile, Bryant also ran the floor and picked up points. When time expired in the first, the game was tied at 22.
In the second quarter, Bryant settled in defensively. The number of quality shots for the Gryphons dwindled as the Hornets grabbed the momentum. By taking advantage of turnovers and poor shooting, Bryant led by as much as eight midway through the second. But Southwest calmed down just enough to ease back into the game late in the first half. When the intermission arrived, the Hornets led 37-35.
In the second half, Bryant continued to tightly defend the Gryphons. But unlike in the first half, the Gryphons failed to limit their miscues. Bryant capitalized on the situation to gain control and ease its way to a victory.
Young led the way with 21 points while Shelby, who made five 3-point shots in this game, finished with 19 points. Junior Drake Fowler followed with 15 points in the win.
Robert Alexander was the top scorer for Southwest with 21 points.
In the girls contest, the Lady Hornets (13-4, 2-1) attacked from the opening tip. Bryant’s press was too much for Southwest to handle. The Lady Hornets grabbed an early lead and never looked back earning a 75-45 victory over Southwest (7-8, 0-4).
Coach Shanae Govan Williams’ squad, through the use of constant turnovers by Southwest, had a comfortable 25-8 lead at the end of the first period. At the half, Bryant led 46-23. Following the halftime break, Bryant’s reserve players received the majority of time on the floor as the Lady Hornets enjoyed an easy 30-point win.
Brilynn Findley was the top scorer for Bryant with 15 while Natalie Edmonson scored 14 on four 3-pointers, including 11 points in the first frame. Senior Lauren Lain and sophomore Landiss Brewer scored nine points apiece.
Bryant is off today and play next on Friday, hosting Cabot in more 6A Central action.