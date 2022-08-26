The Bryant Lady Hornets would just fall short in a back-and-forth match with the Lakeside Lady Rams to open the season Tuesday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant. Only one set was decided by more than two points as Lakeside edged the Lady Hornets 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13).
