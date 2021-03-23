Winning three straight games in the South Central Showdown at Bishop Park in Bryant, the Bryant Lady Hornets fell 2-1 to the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles Saturday. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
