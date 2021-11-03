The Bryant Freshman Hornets defeated rival Benton Freshman Panthers 12-7 for their 30th straight win and third consecutive Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship Tuesday at Everett Field in Benton. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
