The 10U Black Sox hang out in Crown Point, Indiana, this past Friday before starting pool play in the Cal Ripken World Series on Saturday. The Sox went 2-1 in pool play to advance to World Series Bracket play, which begins today vs. an opponent and time to be announced.
CROWN POINT, Ind. – Looking to repeat as 10U Cal Ripken World Series champions, the 10U Bryant Black Sox have advanced to World Series Bracket play after eking by the Westside Bombers (Hawaii) 4-3 in the final game of their Hulk Pool play Monday in Crown Point, Indiana. In fact, every pool play game has been close with Bryant falling 3-2 to Flood City (Pennsylvania) in extra innings Saturday before edging the Kingsburg All-Stars (California) 5-4 on Sunday. Kingsburg joins Bryant in World Series Bracket action as both teams went 2-1 in Hulk play.
The top two teams in six superhero-themed pools advance for a shot at the Cal Ripken World Series title with pool play wrapping up on Tuesday. The Black Sox (48-16-2) had an off day Tuesday and play today with a time and opponent to be announced.
“The first game was a disappointing loss for us,” Bryant Head Coach Matt Orender, leading these Sox to four straight state titles, said. “After the game we challenged the boys to step up and somebody become a leader for our team. Actually Tait Thompson, who is not getting a whole lot of playing time, raised his hand and wanted to be the leader of the team. He really kept the guys engaged in the dugout and then our pitchers have just pitched unbelievable games. They’ve thrown lights-out while our defense backed them up as needed.”
In Monday’s one-run affair, starting pitcher and game MVP Jacob Bohanna walked the first man he faced, but a strikeout ensued before Bohanna induced a grounder to himself, turned to throw to shortstop Cru Billins, who then flung to first baseman Paxton Clegg to complete the double play.
Bryant got on the board in the bottom of the first when leadoff man Sawyer Shook, Sunday’s MVP, was hit by a pitch and went to second on Nick Smith’s bunt single. Billins laid down a bunt single, too, allowing Shook to score and Smith went to third on an error. Clegg plated Smith with an RBI fielder’s choice for the 2-0 lead after one.
The Bombers tied things up in the top of the second with the first three getting on via walk and consecutive singles, with a sacrifice fly and RBI single making it a 2-2 game. But, the Black Sox retook the lead in the bottom of the inning when Shook reached on a one-out single, went to second when Smith reached on an error, with Shook scoring on Billins’ bunt single for he 3-2 lead after two.
Bohanna was lights-out the next two frames and Bryant increased its advantage in the fourth when Shook reached again via hit by pitch, stole second and went to third before Billins walked. Clegg came through with an RBI single to left field for the 4-2 lead.
Bohanna retired the first two Bombers in the top of the fifth before consecutive singles allowed Westside to get within one. Gannon Drake relieved and gave up a hit, but induced a ground out to leave the runners stranded. Drake would also pitch a 1-2-3 sixth to nail down the save and the win.
Bohanna earned the win giving up three runs on six hits and two walks, striking out five in 4.2 innings pitched. Drake gave up just the one hit in his 1.1 scoreless stanzas for the win.
Billins went 2 for 2 with two RBIs at the plate, with Clegg 1 for 3 with two RBIs, too. Shook scored three times while finishing 1 for 1 and Smith was 1 for 3 with a run.
The Black Sox advanced to the championship bracket despite their bats struggling a bit. Bryant was outhit 7-5 by the Bombers Monday and had just 15 hits in its three pool games. Therefore, the bunt has been an emphasis until the Bryant bats awake.
“We’re still trying to get our bats going so our third-base coach (Aaron Orender, Matt’s oldest son) is pretty adamant on the bunting game and that’s won us the last two games,” Matt Orender said. “It’s kind of an all-around effort from our leader there in the dugout, Tait, to our three or four pitchers that have stepped up, to our coaches who decided bunting will have to be the way to go until we figure out how to hit.”
The 10U Sox begin their next phase for the Cal Ripken World Series championship today. Other members of the team not mentioned in story are Aaron Joyner, Kolt Kelley, Chance Orender and Harper Van Hoose. Coaches include the Matt and Aaron Orender, Nick Smith, Mack Clegg, Jason Shook and Garrett Drake.
“We started with a goal this season to be back-to-back Cal Ripken World Series champs,” the Head Coach said. “That loss we had against Flood City was something they were not expecting. They felt like they were the better team and were humbled by that loss. They really stepped up and started playing for each other. Hopefully we’ll bring Saline County home another world series championship.”