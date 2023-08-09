BRYANT 10U

The 10U Black Sox hang out in Crown Point, Indiana, this past Friday before starting pool play in the Cal Ripken World Series on Saturday. The Sox went 2-1 in pool play to advance to World Series Bracket play, which begins today vs. an opponent and time to be announced. 

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Looking to repeat as 10U Cal Ripken World Series champions, the 10U Bryant Black Sox have advanced to World Series Bracket play after eking by the Westside Bombers (Hawaii) 4-3 in the final game of their Hulk Pool play Monday in Crown Point, Indiana. In fact, every pool play game has been close with Bryant falling 3-2 to Flood City (Pennsylvania) in extra innings Saturday before edging the Kingsburg All-Stars (California) 5-4 on Sunday. Kingsburg joins Bryant in World Series Bracket action as both teams went 2-1 in Hulk play.

