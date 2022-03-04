The Bryant Lady Hornets, defeating Rogers 74-33 in the first round Tuesday, would fall 63-56 to the Har-Ber Lady Wildcats in the second round of the 6A State Tournament Thursday at Little Rock Southwest High School. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier.
