PARRIS ATKINS

Bryant senior Parris Atkins, 10, takes a shot in a 63-56 loss to the Har-Ber Lady Wildcats in the second round of the 6A State Tournament at Little Rock Southwest High School Thursday. Atkins finished with 28 points in the loss to cap her career.

The Bryant Lady Hornets, defeating Rogers 74-33 in the first round Tuesday, would fall 63-56 to the Har-Ber Lady Wildcats in the second round of the 6A State Tournament Thursday at Little Rock Southwest High School. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier.