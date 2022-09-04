TIONE FREEMAN

Bryant junior libero Tione Freeman, 3, passes in a match earlier this season. Freeman led the Lady Hornets with 19 digs in a 3-1 loss to 5A state champion Little Rock Christian at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant Thursday.

Taking down the 5A defending champion Little Rock Christian Lady Warriors 25-18 in the first set, the Bryant Lady Hornets would end up falling 3-1 in nonconference action against the Warriors Thursday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant. Though LRC won, the games were close throughout as the Lady Warriors beat Bryant 25-22, 25-21 and 25-21 the final three sets.

