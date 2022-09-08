The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets tennis teams would fall on the road this past Tuesday to 6A Central Conference foe Jonesboro Hurricane taking a 6-2 win. The Bryant girls went 2-2, with both singles Lady Hornets coming away with close wins, while the Bryant boys were swept 4-0.
Bryant falls to Hurricane
- Tony Lenahan
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
