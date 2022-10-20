The Bryant Lady Hornets would take a set from the No. 3 team in the state (SBLive) Conway Lady Wampus Cats, but would not have enough to overcome the Lady Cats Tuesday to end 6A Central Conference play for the season. After 25-18 and 25-10 Conway victories in the first two sets, Bryant claimed a 25-21 in the third before the Lady Cats finished the match with a 25-9 win to end conference at a perfect 12-0 for the top spot in the Central by two games. Bryant finishes league play 5-7 and stand at 9-13 overall going into today’s nonconference match hosting the White Hall Lady Bulldogs in Bryant.
Bryant falls to wrap Central
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
