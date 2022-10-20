MARY BETH JAMES JACIA GILBERT

Bryant seniors Mary Beth James, 17, and Jacia Gilbert go up for a block on senior night last week. The Lady Hornets would fall 3-1 to Conway on the road Tuesday to wrap 6A Central Conference play. Bryant finishes the regular season today vs. White Hall at home before beginning 6A State Tournament play next week at Heritage High School in Rogers.

The Bryant Lady Hornets would take a set from the No. 3 team in the state (SBLive) Conway Lady Wampus Cats, but would not have enough to overcome the Lady Cats Tuesday to end 6A Central Conference play for the season. After 25-18 and 25-10 Conway victories in the first two sets, Bryant claimed a 25-21 in the third before the Lady Cats finished the match with a 25-9 win to end conference at a perfect 12-0 for the top spot in the Central by two games. Bryant finishes league play 5-7 and stand at 9-13 overall going into today’s nonconference match hosting the White Hall Lady Bulldogs in Bryant.

