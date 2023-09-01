LITTLE ROCK – Taking the first two sets against former 6A Central Conference foe Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday in Little Rock, the Bryant Lady Hornets couldn’t finish, dropping the final three sets to fall 3-2 in nonconference play. Bryant took the first set 25-21 and then battled to hang on for a 29-27 victory in the second. But, the Belles came back with a flurry, winning 25-9 and 25-19 in games three and four before holding the Lady Hornets down for a 15-13 victory in the fifth and final set.
Bryant falters late to Belles
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
