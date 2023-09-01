LYNNLI MCDONALD

Bryant junior Lynnli McDonald passes a ball during the Battle of the B-Towns last week at Benton Arena. The Lady Hornets dropped a 3-2 decision to the Mount St. Mary’s Belles on the road Tuesday. 

LITTLE ROCK – Taking the first two sets against former 6A Central Conference foe Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday in Little Rock, the Bryant Lady Hornets couldn’t finish, dropping the final three sets to fall 3-2 in nonconference play. Bryant took the first set 25-21 and then battled to hang on for a 29-27 victory in the second. But, the Belles came back with a flurry, winning 25-9 and 25-19 in games three and four before holding the Lady Hornets down for a 15-13 victory in the fifth and final set. 

Tags

Recommended for you