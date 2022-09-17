KYLEE FLEHARTY

Bryant senior Kylee Fleharty goes up for a spike against the Cabot Lady Panthers Thursday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant. Fleharty led the Lady Hornets in kills.

Taking the first set 25-21 over 6A Central second place Cabot on Thursday, the Bryant Lady Hornets would fall in the next three sets to lose 3-1, but kept it close throughout, even playing extra volleyball in the third game. Cabot topped Bryant 21-25, 25-18, 26-24 and 25-19 to improve to 7-3 overall, 4-1 in league play, while the Lady Hornets, picking up their first conference win Tuesday at Little Rock Southwest, drop to 2-7, 1-3.