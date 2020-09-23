Tickets to the Bryant Hornets vs. Fort Smith Northside will be limited to 100 again this week, and available on a first come, first served bases.
Tickets are available today at the Big Red Store on Reynolds road beginning at 5 p.m.
A limit of two tickets per person.
The Hornets will be playing for a 21st straight win, dating back to 2018.
Bryant defeated Trinity Christian (Cedar Hills, Texas) in Week 3, coming from behind late for the 44-40 win.
Kickoff this week is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium — Everett Field.