BRYANT – For the second straight game, the Bryant Lady Hornets threw a no-hitter in 6A Central Conference play. With junior Aly White throwing a three-inning no-no in a 22-0 win over Central on Tuesday, it was junior Kadence Armstrong’s turn on Wednesday, in a game played early because of storms projected for today’s originally scheduled contest.
Bryant gets 2nd straight no-hitter
