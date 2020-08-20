The Bryant Hornets would get the better of the Benton Panthers in their first matchup of the season on Tuesday. The Hornets had two golfers shoot under par for a total of 303, bettering Benton’s score of 375 at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.

Senior Logan McDonald shined again for Bryant, shooting a 3-under 69, while senior teammate Andrew Gaspard also shot below par with a 1-under 71. Junior Daniel Taylor followed with an 80 and junior Landon Wallace finished the Hornets scoring with an 83. Junior Braedan Boyce came in with a 95.

CAITLIN LACERRA

Bryant junior Caitlin LaCerra gets ready to drive a ball in a match against Benton at Hurricane Golf & Country Club Tuesday in Bryant. LaCerra finished with an 84 to lead all girls golfers.

For Benton, sophomore Eli Cowden led the way with an 88, with senior Anthony Miceli shooting a 90 and sophomore Whit Warford a 94. Senior Jay Rogers and sophomore Lane Vondresky both shot a 103.

For the girls, Bryant junior Caitlin LaCerra led all lady golfers with an 84, with junior Lexie Tombrello following with a 129 and sophomore Taylor Moore a 132 for a 345 total. Sophomore Haylie Horn shot a 134.

The Lady Panthers didn’t field a full team as senior Gianna Miceli shot a 112 and fellow senior Erica Hutson had a 135.

For the junior varsity Bryant boys, sophomore Alex Skelley shot an 84 and junior Caden Hope had a 91.

Bryant will travel to Conway today to play at Conway Country Club, while Benton hosts Little Rock Christian and Sheridan at Longhills Golf Course on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you