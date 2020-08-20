The Bryant Hornets would get the better of the Benton Panthers in their first matchup of the season on Tuesday. The Hornets had two golfers shoot under par for a total of 303, bettering Benton’s score of 375 at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.
Senior Logan McDonald shined again for Bryant, shooting a 3-under 69, while senior teammate Andrew Gaspard also shot below par with a 1-under 71. Junior Daniel Taylor followed with an 80 and junior Landon Wallace finished the Hornets scoring with an 83. Junior Braedan Boyce came in with a 95.
For Benton, sophomore Eli Cowden led the way with an 88, with senior Anthony Miceli shooting a 90 and sophomore Whit Warford a 94. Senior Jay Rogers and sophomore Lane Vondresky both shot a 103.
For the girls, Bryant junior Caitlin LaCerra led all lady golfers with an 84, with junior Lexie Tombrello following with a 129 and sophomore Taylor Moore a 132 for a 345 total. Sophomore Haylie Horn shot a 134.
The Lady Panthers didn’t field a full team as senior Gianna Miceli shot a 112 and fellow senior Erica Hutson had a 135.
For the junior varsity Bryant boys, sophomore Alex Skelley shot an 84 and junior Caden Hope had a 91.
Bryant will travel to Conway today to play at Conway Country Club, while Benton hosts Little Rock Christian and Sheridan at Longhills Golf Course on Thursday.