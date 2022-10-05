JR HORNETS XC

The Bryant Jr. Hornets celebrate their win at the Wampus Cat Invitational at Beaverfork Lake in Conway. The Jr. Hornets dominated the meet by 30 points, with their runners taking first and second overall individually.

Special to The Saline Courier

Bryant junior Aidan Fisher took second overall while the Lady Hornets put two in the top 10 in taking second at the Wampus Cat Invitational at Beaverfork Lake this past Saturday in Conway. The Benton girls would finish seventh, while the Benton boys took fifth and the Bryant boys, with their top five runners competing at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, took sixth overall in Conway.

