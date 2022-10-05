Bryant junior Aidan Fisher took second overall while the Lady Hornets put two in the top 10 in taking second at the Wampus Cat Invitational at Beaverfork Lake this past Saturday in Conway. The Benton girls would finish seventh, while the Benton boys took fifth and the Bryant boys, with their top five runners competing at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, took sixth overall in Conway.
On the girls side, Vilonia would take the meet title with 55 points, with Bryant (71), host Conway (74), Cabot (78) and Russellville (108) rounding out the top five, while Benton took seventh with 180 points.
Fisher’s second-place finish came in a time of 19:24.06, just over 22 seconds away from meet winner Meg Swindle of Conway (19:01.51). Fisher’s time was over 24 seconds faster than the third-place runner.
Also earning a top-10 finish for the Lady Hornets was senior Maddie Nelson, who took ninth in 20:15.54. Bryant junior Lillian Miller and sophomore Taegan Herrien finished at 18th and 19th, respectively, with times coming in at 20:50.46 and 20:54.55. Just out of the top 20 for Bryant and finishing the Lady Hornet scoring was senior Paige Spicer, taking 23rd in 21:16.99.
Earning top-50 finishes for Bryant was junior Arion Pegram (29th - 21:42.97), senior Perla Limon (42nd - 22:18.70) and senior Eliza Parker (47th - 22:46.15).
Junior Jordan Cloud would lead the Lady Panthers with a 13th-place finish in a time of 20:23.55. Rounding out the scoring for Benton was senior Morgan Calaway (33rd - 21:53.89), sophomore Ella Storey (45th - 22:24.37), senior Maegan Hill (48th - 22:51.28) and junior Kelsey Greer (52nd - 23:09.34).
“We ran really well,” Benton Coach Matt Ginther said. “The weather was perfect and finally felt like cross country weather. I am hoping we continue to see our times go down the next few weeks. I know we didn’t place as high as a team as we would like, but those are good teams and it was fast.”
Cabot would take the title on the boys side, scoring 35 points, followed by Russellville (60), Vilonia (62), Conway (74), Benton (160) and Bryant (163) out of 10 teams competing.
Benton sophomore Caleb Lopez led the way for the Panthers with a 25th-place finish in a time of 17:26.93. Sophomore Evan Garrett (28th - 17:41.15), senior Ben Watson (40th - 18:18.77), senior Steven Smith (44th - 18:30.74) and freshman Jerome Zaremba (45th - 18:30.92) rounded out the scoring for Benton.
“We got better this weekend and a lot of our younger runners are coming into form,” Ginther said. “As a team, we had 31 PRs (personal records) on the day. I expect similar results at Bryant. We will get back to work and focus on getting ready for conference. We have lots more room for improvement. I am very proud of the team.”
Senior Mitchell Elmore led the Hornets with a 24th-place finish in a time of 17:26.39, while sophomore David Sandh (30th - 17:47.21), junior Daniel Barrientos (33rd - 18:04.67), senior Mason Lewis (46th - 18:31.10) and junior Zion Connor (50th - 18:40.61) rounded out Bryant’s scoring. Senior Braxton Fischer (51st - 18:41.96), junior Quinn Johnson (56th - 19:02.54), sophomore Dylan Middleton (58th - 19:08.24) and sophomore Brodie Fischer (59th - 19:12.95) were in the top 60.
For the Bryant boys at the Chile Pepper in Fayetteville, the Hornets would take 23rd overall competing against team from around the region. Bryant junior Grady Morriss led the Hornets with a time of 16:21.70, followed by senior Brady Bingaman (16:36.90), sophomore Angel Vargas (16:54.40), sophomore Jack Landrum (17:03.20) and senior Sam Herring (17:46.50).
The Bryant Jr. Hornets and Jr. Lady Hornets also ran a great meet in Conway, with the Bryant boys dominating for the team title, with the Bryant girls second.
The Bryant boys scored 37 points, 30 points better than runner-up Russellville. Bryant eighth-grader Max Rauth beat everyone at the meet, taking the top spot in a time of 11:26.12, over six seconds faster than runner-up and teammate, eighth-grader Ryan Schaefer (11:32.86).
The Jr. Hornets put two more in the top 10, with freshman Wyatt Nelson seventh in 12:05.66 and seventh-grader Brandon Hereto Oviedo ninth in 12:12.11.
Benton freshman Jak Holstead led Benton with a 14th-place finish in 12:28.04.
The Jr. Lady Hornets were edged by two points for the top spot, with Vilonia winning with 47 points to Bryant’s 49.
Bryant seventh-grader Presley McNab led the Jr. Lady Hornets with third overall in 14:04.40, with eighth-grader MaKenzie Kooch seventh in 14:21.71 and eighth-grader Brooklyn Fischer ninth in 14:27.87. Freshman Dakota McNab (12th - 14:41.82) and freshman Lilly James (18th - 14:49.38) rounded out Bryant’s scoring.
Benton and Bryant will stay in Saline County this Saturday with Bryant hosting the Danny Westbrook Invitational at Bishop Park.