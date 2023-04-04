LITTLE ROCK – Going out of conference this past Thursday on the road, the Bryant Lady Hornets handled the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles 7-1 to improve to 10-3 on the season.
Bryant handles Baptist Prep
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Everett Ford receives top honor for third year in a row
- Benton City Council puts hold on mini-storage construction for a year
- Rep. Fite announces retirement from public service after this term
- White no-hits Tigers in rout
- Bonnie Johnson, founder of Helping Hands, dies
- 50th anniversary of Vietnam War's end to be marked March 30
- Attorney General files complaint against Benton-based business
- Local author pens book about faith in the face of Lupus
- Nominations open for 2023 Best of Saline County readers' choice awards
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony at Courthouse on Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.