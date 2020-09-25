After winning their 20th straight game — dating back to 2018 — the Bryant Hornets (3-0) are set to kickoff 7A Central action tonight at home when they play host to Fort Smith Northside (2-0).
Northside is coming off a win over Moore, Oklahoma, in Week 3.
For Bryant, the Hornets outlasted an extremely talented Trinity Christian squad last week, having to come from behind late for the 44-40 victory over Deion Sanders and company.
This week, Head Coach Buck James said his team is faced with another difficult task in the Grizzlies.
“I expect the same as we get every year from Northside,” James said. “They are very athletic and a well-coached team. They are big and strong. They probably have more returning starters than anybody in the league. They are 2-0 and we can’t underestimate them, thats for sure.”
The preseason-ranked seventh team in the Central brings back 12 guys from a season ago, including the talented All-Conference quarterback Dreyden Norwood.
Coming out of a run-first offense from a season ago, Norwood was able to complete 54 of 97 passing attempts for 546 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 491 yards and 10 more scores.
In the offseason, Norwood had been offered scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M, to name a few.
“They have a new offensive quarterback this year and they are more of a spread attack (this year),” James said. “They have been a spread to run the ball and now they are in the spread to throw the ball.
“They have a very athletic quarterback in the Norwood kid. He is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the state and can make a lot of things happen. He can roll out right and throw left and he can roll out left and throw right. He is a threat to run and throw from anywhere on the field. We have to do a great job of containing him.”
Bryant faced the No. 14 quarterback in the nation a week ago in Shedeur Sanders, who completed 19 of 31 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Not much of a threat to run, Sanders was sacked by Bryant twice in the game, only gaining 5 yards on five carries in Week 3.
As for Norwood, the athletic gunslinger led the Grizzlies in rushing a season ago.
In Week 3, running back Ty Massey led the Grizzlies with 14 touches and 105 yards and a score in Northside’s 28-21 win over Moore.
Walker Catsavis, who also takes snaps at quarterback, completed the lone passing TD to Avonte Tucker for a 31-yard score in the win.
As a team, Northside threw for 170 yards on 10-of-18 passing.
One of the key takeaways from Bryant’s win last week was the fact the Hornets overcame an uncharacteristic four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions).
“We put a little more emphases on it this week, but we practice fumbles and ball security every day. But we did make it more of a priority. I think a lot of that is concentration and focus. We had a few things that happened to us that we weren’t used to happening. That’s what happens when you play a team that is so physically bigger and athletic like we saw last week. Their hands and strength was so much greater than anybody we have played.”
Offensively, Arkansas baseball commit and Hornets senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards and three TDs last week. He also ran in for two scores.
The ground game was anchored by the speedy Tanner Anderson, who rushed 20 times for 144 yards and a score.
He also would return a kickoff 82 yards, leading to another Bryant score in the win.
Bryant gained 433 yards overall on 66 plays.
Kickoff tonight is set for 7 at Hornet Stadium. Patrons can watch the game via pay-per-view for $20. To purchase the game, visit https://mmproductions.net/bryantlive.