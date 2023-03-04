ABBY GENTRY

Bryant senior record-breaker Abby Gentry takes a swing in a game last season. Gentry returns to lead the Lady Hornets this season after a 6A State Tournament semifinals appearance last year. 

BRYANT – A season after sharing the 6A Central Conference championship, the Bryant Lady Hornets are looking for more of the same this year after reaching the state semifinals last season. The Lady Hornets return two of the three All-State selections from last year, including senior record-breaker Abby Gentry and junior pitcher Aly White, while losing four-year starter behind the plate, Regan “Buddha” Dillon, who is thriving at Southern Arkansas University. 

ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White throws a pitch in a game last season. White earned All-State honors last season and looks to be a key contributor again this season. 

 

