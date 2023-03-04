BRYANT – A season after sharing the 6A Central Conference championship, the Bryant Lady Hornets are looking for more of the same this year after reaching the state semifinals last season. The Lady Hornets return two of the three All-State selections from last year, including senior record-breaker Abby Gentry and junior pitcher Aly White, while losing four-year starter behind the plate, Regan “Buddha” Dillon, who is thriving at Southern Arkansas University.
Last season’s gold-glove caliber second baseman Gentry will take over for Dillon behind the plate her senior season.
“She’s going to catch because Buddha left. Everything except for outfield,” Dreher said of Gentry’s versatility. “I’ve never seen her play outfield. I’m sure she could.”
While changing positions, it was at the plate that Gentry really shined, breaking six Lady Hornet records including average (.631), on-base percentage (.664), on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.829), slugging (1.165), hits (65) and runs (58).
The other returning All-Stater, White, was both a force in the circle and at the plate for the Lady Hornets, and Dreher expects her to be even better this year.
“Last year she was coming off (a knee injury) and still getting stronger,” the Coach said. “She’s still growing as a pitcher and overall player, really. She’s still getting better. I don’t think the pitcher she was last year is comparable to what she is this year. She’s getting better.”
That’s good news for the Lady Hornets as White had a 2.87 ERA with 105 strikeouts pitching, hitting .415 with four homers, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs and 25 runs.
Other Lady Hornets who could also see time on the mound are junior Kadence Armstrong and senior Emily Miller, an ASU Mountain Home signee who throws much like graduated senior Chrissy Mefford did last season, with a “knee-breaking changeup,” Dreher said.
Earning All-Conference as a sophomore last season, junior Kallee Nichols returns to shortstop after batting .368 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, 31 runs and a team-leading 19 stolen bases.
Starting at third base as a freshman last year, sophomore Makenleigh “Specs” Easterwood will find a spot somewhere in the infield.
“Specs Easterwood will be there somewhere,” Dreher said. “She’s also good at second. I’d like to utilize her mobility if possible. She has a good glove at either spot, and could probably play short if Kallee wasn’t there.”
There is a competition for the other infield spots.
“I’m trying to figure my corners out,” the Coach said. “There’s a 90 percent chance it’s going to change. I have some that deserve a chance, so we’re just going to keep mixing it up until we find something that works.”
Earning All-Conference honors last year, senior Macy Hoskins will man center after hitting .355 with four homers, 27 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.
Dreher sees junior Leah Hicks in right field.
“Leah Hicks is my best right fielder right now,” she said. “She was DH and corner last year. She’s determined she’s going to be an outfielder and has done a really good job out there.”
There will also be competition in left field between senior Bailey Glenn, sophomore Emma Newell and freshman Makalia Easterwood.
Bryant also returns All-Conference recipient Emma Bonvillain, who hit .344 with 21 RBIs last year.
“She’s a powerful hitter,” Dreher said of Bonvillain. “I’ll have to find a spot for her in the lineup. She’s swinging it well right now.”
Dreher said the key to a successful year will be the same as last season.
“I think hitting like last year, and if we can stay healthy, that’s going to be key,” the Coach said. “Coach (Christian) Buford has done a good job of making them strong in the weight room and they’ve worked hard in the offseason on that. Hopefully we can stay healthy and all be here in May.”
Finishing 12-2 for the conference share of the title, the 6A Central will again be even more competitive this season with the likes of Cabot, which Bryant shared the league with, Conway and North Little Rock to be battling with Bryant for the top spot this year.
“Conference is going to be a tossup with all four of us,” Dreher said. “Conway and North Little Rock are a lot stronger than they were last year. Those are all going to be tough games.”
Bryant unofficially opened the season this past Monday, downing White Hall 16-5 in a benefit game. The Lady Hornets pounded out 21 hits in the win.
Makalia Easterwood went 4 for 5 with an RBI, with Specs Easterwood 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Glenn added two hits and two runs, with Nichols hitting a homer with two RBIs. White, Gentry and Hicks all went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
The Lady Hornets officially open the season Monday at Stuttgart, a 4A state semifinalist last year.