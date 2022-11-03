ZEKARIAH KERTIS-JONES

The Bryant Freshman Hornets wrapped up their fourth consecutive Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship on Tuesday with a 58-26 win over rival Benton at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets finish the season unbeaten (10-0, 8-0), winning their 40th straight contest during their championship run, while the Panthers finish 7-3 overall, 6-3 in the CAJHC.