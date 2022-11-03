The Bryant Freshman Hornets wrapped up their fourth consecutive Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship on Tuesday with a 58-26 win over rival Benton at Hornet Stadium in Bryant. The Hornets finish the season unbeaten (10-0, 8-0), winning their 40th straight contest during their championship run, while the Panthers finish 7-3 overall, 6-3 in the CAJHC.
The game got off to an explosive start. Benton kicked off and tried an onside kick that was recovered by Bryant’s Kamauri Austin. Two plays later, Zekariah Kertis-Jones raced 33 yards for a touchdown, the first of his five rushing TDs on the night. Grayson King booted the extra point for an early 7-0 Hornet lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Benton failed to field the kick and the Hornets recovered at the Panther 36. Two plays later, Kertis-Jones scampered 14 yards for a score and a 14-0 lead.
Benton’s first snap from scrimmage resulted in points when Drew Davis hit Will Carter on a short slant pass. Carter raced 69 yards to the end zone. The extra point was no good leaving Bryant ahead 14-6 just 1:59 into the game.
The Hornets scored again on their next possession on a 7-play, 59-yard drive that culminated with King’s 30-yard field goal for a 17-6 lead.
With 5:51 left in the first half, Kertis-Jones scored his third touchdown of the half on a 20-yard run for a 24-6 Bryant lead.
The Panthers muffed a fourth-down punt snap on their ensuing possession and it took Kertis-Jones just one play to find the end zone again, this time on a 16-yard run for a 31-6 lead.
Another Benton possession didn’t net a first down and on the fourth-down punt, Benton was hit with two penalties that set up the Hornets at the Panther 17-yard line. On the first play of the possession, Bryant quarterback Jeremiah Motes found Austin on a touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 38-6.
But Benton answered the score with 41 seconds left in the half when Davis threw to Javarious Russell for a 58-yard score. The 2-point conversion failed leaving the halftime score 38-12.
Benton received the opening kickoff of the second half, but on the first play, Caleb Tucker picked off Davis’ pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown and a 45-12 Bryant lead.
The Panthers responded with an 8-play, 69-yard drive that ended with points when Davis and Carter hooked up on a 4-yard touchdown pass. Davis threw to Carter on the conversion to narrow the gap to 45-20.
The Hornets quickly countered Benton’s score when Kertis-Jones scooted 51 yards to the end zone for a 52-20 lead.
The Hornets Bryant Davis would cover a loose ball on the kickoff, the second time in the game Benton failed to field a kickoff. Three plays later, Bryant invoked the mercy rule with a continuous running clock when Motes found Austin on a 4-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed leaving Bryant ahead by 38 at 58-20.
Benton’s final score of the game and season came with 2:44 remaining in the game when Mathyis Moore capped a 9-play, 59-yard drive with a 5-yard TD run.
Kertis-Jones led the Hornet offense with 187 yards rushing on 14 carries. Motes was 8 of 10 passing for 133 yards with Austin (4-63), Tucker (3-57) and Van Thomas (1-13) catching passes. For the Bryant defense, Austin led with four tackles including two tackles for loss. Jayton Jones had two tackles for loss including a sack.
Davis completed 17 of 29 passes for 244 yards to finish his freshman season with 2,507 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. Will Carter had nine catches for 118 yards and finished his season with 1,179 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Bo Sigman led Benton with six tackles.
In the opening game Tuesday between Benton’s 8th grade and Bryant Blue (Bethel), the Panthers finished their season unbeaten with a 34-7 victory.
Benton’s scores came on a 22-yard shovel pass from Chase Cobb to TJ Williams, a 15- and 26-yard pass from Cobb to Bryson Griffis, a 24-yard pass from Cobb to Carson Conyers and a 31-yard run by Aaiden Guinn. Kevin Nguyen recovered an onside kick for the Panthers and Connor Blankenship had an interception.
Bryant’s lone score came on an amazing catch by AJ Stallman on a 19-yard pass from Hunter Markham. Carter Knowles and Chase Martin recovered onside kicks for the Hornets, Hajri Lynch recovered a fumble and Jake Elliott had an interception.
The 8th grade Panthers finish their season a spotless 9-0 overall, 8-0 in the CAJHC.