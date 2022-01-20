AUSTYN OHOLENDT

Bryant freshman Austyn Oholendt, 23, goes up for a shot in a game earlier this season. Oholendt scored eight points in the Lady Hornets 54-26 win over Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday.

The Bryant Lady Hornets handled the Mount St. Mary's Belles 54-26 Tuesday in 6A Central Conference play. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

