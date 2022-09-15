HORNET LOGO

The Bryant Lady Hornets swept the Little Rock Southwest Lady Gryphons 3-0 on Tuesday in Little Rock to pick up their first 6A Central Conference win of the season. The Lady Hornets had little trouble with the Gryphons, winning 25-7, 25-13 and 25-6 to move to 2-6 overall, 1-2 in the Central, which is currently sixth in conference, with Conway (3-0) and Cabot (3-1), today’s foe at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant, at the top.