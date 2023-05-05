BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets had no issue in defeating the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats Wednesday in 6A Central Conference play, taking a 12-3 victory and improving to 9-2 in league action, 18-7 overall. The win was also big because the Lady Hornets clinched the Central No. 2 seed, behind 11-0 Cabot and two games ahead of North Little Rock and Conway, both 7-4. The Lady Hornets played Conway at home on Thursday to wrap the Central and take on Marion at home Monday for a tuneup to the 6A State Tournament, which Bryant also hosts at Lady Hornet Field.
Bryant nixes NLR, clinches 2 seed
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Record-Breaker: Roberts scores 4, rips record
- Bryant nixes NLR, clinches 2 seed
- Benton seniors strike gold at Senior Games
- Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Benton ekes by Jackets in extras
- Hornets roughed up in Central battle
- 'Not my king': UK republicans want coronation to be the last
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton High alum sends space worms to International Space Station, receives honors at A-State
- Benton Superintendent discusses Arkansas LEARNS
- Fake Elon Musk attempts to scam Benton woman
- Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Benton School Board brings pay scale in line with LEARNS
- Panthers smash competition at South meet
- Former Panther taking talents to NFL
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.