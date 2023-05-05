MAKALIA EASTERWOOD

Bryant freshman Makalia Easterwood takes a cut in a recent game. Easterwood went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in a 12-3 win over North Little Rock Wednesday in 6A Central Conference play in Bryant. 

BRYANT – The Bryant Lady Hornets had no issue in defeating the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats Wednesday in 6A Central Conference play, taking a 12-3 victory and improving to 9-2 in league action, 18-7 overall. The win was also big because the Lady Hornets clinched the Central No. 2 seed, behind 11-0 Cabot and two games ahead of North Little Rock and Conway, both 7-4. The Lady Hornets played Conway at home on Thursday to wrap the Central and take on Marion at home Monday for a tuneup to the 6A State Tournament, which Bryant also hosts at Lady Hornet Field. 

BRYANT SOFTBALL

The Bryant Lady Hornets meet after an inning in a recent game at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. Bryant beat North Little Rock 12-3 in Bryant on Wednesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you